2nd COVID-19 booster shot now recommended to certain groups

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Following the CDC's recent approval for a second COVID-19 booster, experts at Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System clarify the guidance.
The CDC's recommendation means a second booster shot is now encouraged for people over the age of 50 and those who are immunocompromised over the age of 12.
Vaccine Expert Dr. Gregory Poland from Mayo Clinic Health System hopes that these boosters can help protect people who need it the most from a future outbreak.
"This is a permissive recommendation done in the interest of trying to get ahead of the next surge or increase in cases." Dr. Poland said.
He adds that if you feel you may be susceptible to falling severely ill, it's best to check in with your doctor.
"My recommendation would be that people who fit into the age group or category to get a booster talk with their health care provider to understand their situation."
Infection Preventionist Megan Meller at Gundersen Health System said that vaccines are really helpful in reducing the chance of people getting hospitalized from COVID-19. With the newer BA.2 variant now being the dominant strain in the country, experts back the guidance as a tool to give those at risk a little added protection.
"Think of the second booster is just enhancing that initial immunity, so it's giving your body another kind of step up to protecting yourself," Meller continued. "This is really important for people who are immunocompromised because they have a harder time developing a strong, what we call, robust immune response towards those initial vaccines."
Meller also said that the second booster can be administered as early as four months after the first booster received.
Both Gundersen and Mayo will begin administering second booster doses next week.