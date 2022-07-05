COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for children 5 and under at most Mayo Clinic Health System locations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting July 5, parents and legal guardians can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments for children ages five and under at most Mayo Clinic Health System sites.
"Mayo Clinic recommends that everyone, including children, be vaccinated for COVID-19," says Erin Morcomb, M.D., family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "The COVID-19 vaccine reduces the risk of getting infected with COVID-19, or of becoming seriously ill or dying if infected. The more children who are vaccinated, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread and produce variants. This also keeps daycares and schools open and available."
Parents or guardians wanting to make appointments can do so either through Mayo's Patient Online Services portal or contacting their primary care location.
Department of Pediatrics in La Crosse, 608-785-0940.
Department of Pediatrics in Onalaska, 608-392-5001.
Holmen clinic, 608-526-3351
Arcadia clinic, 608-323-3373.
Caledonia clinic, 507-725-3353.
Prairie du Chien clinic, 608-326-0808.
Sparta clinic, 608-269-2132.
Tomah clinic, 608-372-5951.