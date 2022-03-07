COVID 'heading towards' endemic, Infectious Disease Expert says

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As the Omicron surge recedes, experts discuss whether the COVID-19 pandemic may transition into an endemic. Dr. Jack O'Horo with the Mayo Clinic says it's likely.
An endemic occurs when a disease continues to be present in the background, but at levels lower than an epidemic. This is best compared to seasonal flu cases.
Current trends show a rapid decline in Omicron cases, but Dr. O'Horo, an infectious disease expert, says COVID-19 is not endemic yet.
"Determining where we cross into that threshold is a question that epidemiologists and others will have to answer in coming weeks because determining what that background level will require some real research," he said.
Dr. O'Horo warned pandemic to endemic is a two-way street, and transmission levels could launch the United States back to pandemic levels.
Medical experts continue to urge taking steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission.