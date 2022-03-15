COVID testing ending at West Salem High School

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Community testing for COVID-19 is ending at West Salem High School.
The facility was one of the places in La Crosse County where residents could receive PCR testing.
The announcement was made on Tuesday.
According to the La Crosse County Health Department, there are other ways that people can receive a COVID test.
Besides all of the healthcare centers, testing is also available at several area Walgreen's locations.
Free, at-home test kits are also available. Click here to learn how to order one.