COVID tracking experts see Omicron peak forming in Minnesota

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic's tracking team observes case trends and has operated since the beginning of the pandemic. Tracking models are an example of a tool health experts have gained since the start of the pandemic.
Some of the variables used in models include: community behavioral change, local infection rates, and reported versus true cases.
Similarly, case trends in other parts of the United States are valuable to models. The current trajectory of Minnesota cases makes one tracking expert optimistic about reaching an Omicron peak soon.
"It'll get to a point where there's just not enough people to infect anymore to produce this kind of level of cases. We can't go up and up and up, all the way to 600, 700 cases per 100k, so it has to come back down," said Curtis Sorlie, Data Scientist at Mayo Clinic.
Sorlie doesn't expect more peaks from Omicron in the forseeable future. He does warn of continued infection and hospitalizations during a decline in cases.