FDA advisers vote in favor of authorizing Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years of age

Weather Alert

...Severe Thunderstorms Risk Now Increasing... Conditions suggest that over the next two hours, severe thunderstorms will rapidly develop along a broad swath of counties near the Mississippi river, mainly south of La Crosse initially. The potential for tornadoes, large hail, and damaging wind will increase as the afternoon wears on. Some strong tornadoes may also occur. These thunderstorms will continue to move east into other portions of western and central Wisconsin through late afternoon. Be prepared and have two weather sources. Go to the basement or an interior room without windows if a tornado warning is issued for your area.