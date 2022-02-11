Gundersen Health System sees a decline in COVID cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Gundersen Health System has seen a decline in the number of COVID cases after the Omicron surge.
Infection Preventionist Megan Meller states that the rapid decline of cases wasn't a surprise.
"We knew this is how Omicron worked when it was ravaging South Africa and when it went into the U.K.," Meller said. "Same thing happening here; as fast as the cases have gone up, they have gone down just as quickly."
She said that COVID "will never really go away" and will be an endemic at some point but the light at the end of the tunnel is getting bigger.
"There's always going to be another variant and it's hard to say how that's going to impact us," Meller said. "I think we can kind of get a sigh of relief that we at least made it through the Omicron surge."
Even though COVID is continuously impacting the La Crosse area, Gundersen Health System has adapted to work with COVID and bring back certain activities.
For information about COVID and vaccines visit www.gundersenhealth.org