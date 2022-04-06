Gundersen, Mayo to offer second COVID booster shot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting next week, both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are offering a second COVID-19 booster shot to certain groups.
MCHS begins on Monday, April 11 and Gundersen Health System starts on Thursday, April 14.
The CDC has updated its recommendations to allow anyone 50 or older or who are age 12 or older and immunosuppressed who got an initial booster at least four months ago to get another Pfizer or Moderna booster.
MCHS patients who are eligible for a second booster have been identified and will be contacted through its Patient Online Services to schedule an appointment.
Adult Gundersen patients and the parents or guardians of any children who may need a booster dose can schedule appointments through MyChart or by calling the scheduling line at (608) 775-6829. Adult non-patients can call the scheduling line.