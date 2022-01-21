Gundersen offering COVID vaccinations at La Crose ExpressCare Clinic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System plans to offer COVID vaccinations at its La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic in the Village Shopping Center.
They start providing the vaccinations by appointment on January 24.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m to 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays.
People who want to schedule an appointment can call 608-775-VAXX (8299).
Gundersen Health System has more on COVID vaccinations, testing, and additional information on its website.