La Crosse County Health Dept. changing COVID protocols

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Responding to the changes in the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Crosse County Health Department is making changes in its investigation procedures.
On Wednesday, the department said in a statement that they are moving away from contacting individual cases of COVID-19.
The move, the statement explains, allows the department to shift its focus to other areas such as vaccinations, testing, and prevention efforts. It is in line with guidance from the state and other health organizations that suggest prioritizing work on areas that can provide the greatest benefit to preventing large outbreaks of COVID.
“The effectiveness of contact tracing has been greatly reduced by the rapid incubation and transmission rate of the most recent COVID-19 variant,” said LCHD Director Audra Martine. “At the same time, the widespread availability of vaccines and at-home tests, plus improved treatment options have given providers a greater set of tools to combat COVID-19. We should continue doing the mitigation strategies that have shown value of monitoring for symptoms, isolating when ill, quarantining when exposed, and when risk is high, wearing a good quality mask.”
The public can still contact the health department at 608-785-9872 with any questions regarding COVID-19.