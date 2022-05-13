La Crosse, Winona counties seeing rise in COVID cases

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Both La Crosse and Winona counties are again experiencing high levels of COVID Community Levels this week.
Health departments in both counties issued releases on Friday regarding the rise in new cases and hospitalizations.
In Winona County, the health department said that hospitalizations during the first Omicron wave peaked in January then dropped to just a few admissions in March and April. As of May 12, the number of hospitalizatons for the month was higher than for all of April according to Winona County Health.
They're looking at the second Omicron variant as the reason for the increase.
Both counties offer similar recommendations that the public can take for precautions.
“Wearing a well-fitting mask or respirator in public indoor settings is recommended for everyone, regardless of vaccination status,” said Audra Martine, Health Officer. If you have not received your COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose, please consider getting it. Getting vaccinated and staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines is the most effective way to prevent severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19.”
People can find out of each county's COVID-19 Community Level by clicking here for this CDC website.