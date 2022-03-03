Mayo Clinic Health System closing COVID testing site

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With a decrease in the number of cases of COVID-19 and lower testing numbers, Mayo Clinic Health System announced Thursday that they're closing its testing site in La Crosse.
The last day for the site at the former Occupational Health Building at 630 10th Street is Monday, March 7.
Beginning the next day, March 8, people who have symptoms or need testing for travel purposes can have it done at primary clinic locations.
Those needing testing done before a procedure can either have a test at the department performing the procedure or at their regional primary clinic if preferred.
"This is a step in the right direction as we begin returning to regular hospital and clinic operations," said Joannie Schmidt, nurse administrator for the COVID-19 testing site. "We have reached a point in the pandemic where we can manage testing within our daily operations. Primary care providers and staff are well-prepared to manage COVID-19 testing and are able to accommodate the volume of patients needing such care."
Patients are encouraged to schedule their testing appointment using Mayo Clinic Patient Online Services on the web or through the Mayo Clinic App. Patients may also use the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services to screen for COVID-19 testing.
Patients who do not have a Patient Online Services account can contact their primary care provider, or call the COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 507-293-9525, to determine whether COVID-19 testing is needed.