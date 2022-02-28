Tomah Health changing visitor restrictions

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Health is adjusting its visitor restrictions due to a decline in the number of COVID cases in the area.
The move affects several departments in the hospital.
Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre, MSN, RN said they're now allowing two visitors per 24 hours in Acute Care, Women's Health, Emergency, Urgent Care, and Surgical Services.
She said that no visitor under the age of 18 is permitted except for end of life or special circumstances.
This is a change from January when they limited visitors to just one person.
Myhre said that they'll still screen people at hospital entrances and require visitors wear a medical-grade mask at all times.
“COVID has not ended. Our masking and continued restrictions are necessary to best protect our patients, visitors and staff,” she said.
Starting on Tuesday, Tomah Health's Urgent Care facility reopens.