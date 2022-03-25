Two years since first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
zones.

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...flooding is possible.
For the Yellow River...including Necedah...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and Grant
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will develop this afternoon.
Brief, locally stronger wind gusts may accompany the more
intense bursts of snow, leading to sudden, significant
visibility reductions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Two years since first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

coronavirus-black and white
By Kevin Millard

(NEWS RELEASE) WINONA, Minn. – Two years ago on March 25, the Public Health Department announced the first two cases of COVID-19 in Winona County. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. State and local government responded quickly. Governor Tim Walz declared a Peacetime Emergency on March 13th. On March 19, 2020, at an emergency meeting the Winona County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring a local health emergency.

In those first months of the pandemic, Winona County community members faced many challenges related to COVID-19. Residents remained resilient in the face of stay-at-home orders, social distancing, and masking. First responders, health care workers, and public health officials were celebrated as they worked endless hours to care for and inform local citizens.

As COVID-19 infections and deaths climbed relief finally arrived in the form of vaccines. On December 28, 2020, the first 30 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were administered by Winona County Public Health to area emergency responders. Thousands of county residents have received the vaccine since then. Nearly 70% of Winona County residents chose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

As knowledge of the disease evolved, many life-saving scientific advances were made in COVID-19 testing and treatment. Local health care agencies, long-term care facilities, schools, city governments, state agencies, private pharmacies, and public health have facilitated the distribution of tests, vaccinations, and therapeutics.

Families across the country now mourn the death of over 971,000 loved ones, including 72 individuals from Winona County. Thanks to citizens who have been masking, staying home when sick, testing, and vaccinating

our community is now cautiously returning to a new normal. COVID-19 related cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are lower than they have been since the summer of 2021. Winona County agencies remain alert to

COVID-19 infection trends locally and globally. Officials continue now and, in the future, to provide up-to-date information and guidance to create a safe, healthy community.

This release comes from the Winona County Health and Human Services Department.  