WI Dept. of Health Services awards grants to promote vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said on Wednesday that it is awarding $3.4 million in grants to organizations around the state to help promote COVID vaccinations among disadvantaged or underserved populations.

“These grant funds will raise awareness about COVID-19 prevention, including sharing information about the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccine, including your booster dose as soon as you are eligible,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a statement. “These community-based organizations are vital partners in our efforts to meet people where they are, answer questions, and share accurate and reliable information about COVID-19.”

The state awarded the grants to organizations that were already working to reduce health inequality to their member populations. Those organizations are working to develop specific messages to improve access and address vaccine hesitancy in the community.

A total of 43 organizations in Wisconsin received grants. Some represent a specific city, while others represent several counties or cities. Others cover the entire state. Several of the grant recipients provide services in Western Wisconsin. They include (along with the grant amount received):

Boys and Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin - $85,875

Coulee Region Immigration Task Force - $87,860

Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. - $100,000

Galesville LTC Pharmacy - $100,000

Great Rivers United Way-Great Rivers HUB - $100,000

Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation -$100,000

Living Our Visions, Inc.  - $25,948

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc. - $25,000

Scenic Bluffs Health Center, Inc. - $100,000

United Migrant Opportunity Services, Inc.  - $49,918

Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging - $99,910

Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium - $100,000

Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Associations - $100,000