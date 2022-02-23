WI Dept. of Health Services awards grants to promote vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said on Wednesday that it is awarding $3.4 million in grants to organizations around the state to help promote COVID vaccinations among disadvantaged or underserved populations.
“These grant funds will raise awareness about COVID-19 prevention, including sharing information about the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccine, including your booster dose as soon as you are eligible,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a statement. “These community-based organizations are vital partners in our efforts to meet people where they are, answer questions, and share accurate and reliable information about COVID-19.”
The state awarded the grants to organizations that were already working to reduce health inequality to their member populations. Those organizations are working to develop specific messages to improve access and address vaccine hesitancy in the community.
A total of 43 organizations in Wisconsin received grants. Some represent a specific city, while others represent several counties or cities. Others cover the entire state. Several of the grant recipients provide services in Western Wisconsin. They include (along with the grant amount received):
Boys and Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin - $85,875
Coulee Region Immigration Task Force - $87,860
Family Health Center of Marshfield, Inc. - $100,000
Galesville LTC Pharmacy - $100,000
Great Rivers United Way-Great Rivers HUB - $100,000
Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation -$100,000
Living Our Visions, Inc. - $25,948
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, Inc. - $25,000
Scenic Bluffs Health Center, Inc. - $100,000
United Migrant Opportunity Services, Inc. - $49,918
Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging - $99,910
Western Wisconsin Public Health Readiness Consortium - $100,000
Wisconsin United Coalition of Mutual Assistance Associations - $100,000