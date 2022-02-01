Winona County offering free KN95 masks

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County Emergency Management and Public Health is distributing free KN95 masks to people throughout the county while supplies last.
The county received 4,000 masks from the state of Minnesota.
They are available at the following locations:
• Winona County Public Health- Parkview Office, 825 Mankato Ave.
• La Crescent City Hall, 315 Main St.
• Goodview City Hall, 4140 5th St.
• Stockton City Hall, 8600 D St.
• Lewiston City Hall, 75 Rice St.
• St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Ave.
• St. Charles Library, 125 W 11th St.
The CDC and Minnesota Department of Health recommend that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people continue to wear a well-fitted, high-quality mask to help limit the spread of COVID-19 including the Omicron variant.
They urge people to wear a mask in the following situations:
• Indoor businesses and public settings and crowded outdoor settings in areas with substantial or high transmission. Winona County fits the CDC’s definition for high transmission.
• If you are immunocompromised or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
• If you live or frequently interact with someone who is immunocompromised, not fully vaccinated, or at an increased risk for severe disease from COVID-19.
• Where you are in settings that pose a high risk of COVID-19 spread or complications from COVID-19 infection, such as schools, health care settings, homeless shelters, and correctional
facilities.