 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona County plans Sunday vaccination clinic

  • Updated
  • 0
coronavirus-vaccination-mgn-012122.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -  Winona County Health and Human Services plans a  COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming up this Sunday. 

It runs from Noon until 4 p.m. at the East End Rec Center at 210 Zumbro St. 

The clinic is offering vaccinations for a first or second dose as well as a first or second booster shot to those who are eligible.

All three vaccines-Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, are available. 

People can pre-register by clicking here. 

Walk-ins are also accepted. 

While the department said cases are rising in the county and the country, they don't expect to see a return to the numbers from earlier this year. 

They stress that the best way to protect yourself against severe illness from COVID-19 is vaccination including a booster shot if you're eligible. 

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The department said that individuals who are homebound or need assistance with registration can call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments. The number is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 