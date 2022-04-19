Winona County plans Sunday vaccination clinic

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona County Health and Human Services plans a COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming up this Sunday.
It runs from Noon until 4 p.m. at the East End Rec Center at 210 Zumbro St.
The clinic is offering vaccinations for a first or second dose as well as a first or second booster shot to those who are eligible.
All three vaccines-Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, are available.
People can pre-register by clicking here.
Walk-ins are also accepted.
While the department said cases are rising in the county and the country, they don't expect to see a return to the numbers from earlier this year.
They stress that the best way to protect yourself against severe illness from COVID-19 is vaccination including a booster shot if you're eligible.
The department said that individuals who are homebound or need assistance with registration can call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments. The number is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.