Discover Wisconsin features winemaker with Onalaska roots

(WXOW) - A Coulee Region connection adds a little extra incentive for viewers to check out Discover Wisconsin's tour of Door County's wine and cheese hotspots.
Part of the episode airing Sunday features a tour of the renowned Door Peninsula Winery with Master Winemaker and Onalaska High School alumnus Allan Hyland.
Following his graduation in 2003, Hyland continued studying science and wandered around the career path before putting down roots in the wine business, working his way up from the bottling line.
It's a career Hyland said he loves and wouldn't be possible without his educational foundation at OHS.
"Every single day, I'm drawing back on the simple things like algebra and geometry just trying to figure out how plants are taking up area, square footage and things," said Hyland. "I go into the chemistry; I'm using...beakers and Bunsen burners, all kinds of things. All of it I learned from high school. Even though I took college level chemistry and biology, it's just always Mr. Stratton or Mrs. Martinson, I can just hear them telling me how to use the equipment."
Watch Hyland's full segment and the rest of the tour around the state's scenic peninsula on Discover Wisconsin. The show airs Sundays at 5 p.m. on WXOW.