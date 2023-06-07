 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Father of Madeline Kingsbury in custody on suspicion of second degree murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Father of Madeline Kingsbury in custody on suspicion of second degree murder

Winona, MN (WXOW) - Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's two children is in jail tonight.

The 29-year-old is listed on the Winona County Detention Center's website as being taken into custody this evening around 7-pm and is being held ahead of an initial court appearance on suspicion of second degree murder.

A post on Facebook by the Winona Police Department says "A Fillmore County Deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel, Minnesota. The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance. Numerous members of the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Agents and Crime Scene Personnel and with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains. We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available. We will share an update tomorrow once we have more information confirmed."

News 19 reached out to authorities in Winona County to confirm whether this is related to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury who went missing back on March 31 but were told there would be a news release sent out Thursday.

Stay up to date on this story by going to wxow.com or downloading the WXOW news app. News 19 will continue following the story and update our viewers with details as it becomes available.

Police have not confirmed that Fravel's arrest has anything to do with Madeline Kingsbury.  

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you