Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign

  • 0
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson to formally announce his 2024 presidential campaign

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, here in Clive, Iowa, on April 22, will formally kick off his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

 Charlie Neibergall/AP

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will formally kick off his presidential campaign on Wednesday with a speech in Bentonville, Arkansas, seeking to distinguish himself from the GOP field with his long career in government and "commonsense conservatism."

Previewing his speech, Hutchinson told "CNN This Morning" he plans to address the economy, crime, and border security -- the "significant issues" that fit with his public service record. But the former governor, who's working to build national name recognition, said he will also highlight his personal story of growing up on a farm in a small town.

Bentonville is where Hutchinson announced his first run for public office and part of the district he used to represent when he was in the US House of Representatives.

Hutchinson announced his bid for the GOP presidential nomination during an interview with ABC News earlier this month.

The former governor acknowledged on CNN earlier this month that "perhaps I'm not as exciting as some candidates that are out there. I don't throw bombs and torches all the time."

"But I am consistent, I have a track record that's important. And I have a vision for America, for border security, for the fentanyl crisis -- and so things that we can bring people together, I think that's a great characteristic and history that I bring," he added.

Core to Hutchinson's argument for election is he has the credentials and temperament to win a general election and that if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee, the former president can't appeal to enough voters to beat President Joe Biden.

Hutchinson has spent much of his career in public service. The former Arkansas governor served as federal prosecutor, in the House of Representatives and as the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration during the Bush administration.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you