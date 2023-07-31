Former Pediatrician sentenced to 5 and half years for sexual assault of a minor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Judge Tod Bjerke sentenced Joe Poterucha to 5 and half years behind bars and 14 years of extended supervision and requiring him to register as a Sexual Offender after pleading guilty to Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and a Fourth Degree Sexual Assault Charge.
During the sentencing on Monday the victims told Judge Bjerke about how they were groomed and manipulated by Poterucha.
Poterucha admitted to the charges and told Judge Bjerke that he was getting help for his alcoholism and controlling his sexual urges.
He was originally charged with 3 counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor but took a plea deal, Pleading guilty to Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and a Fourth Degree Sexual Assault Charge.
Joe Poterucha was the Supervising Pediatric doctor at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse but was let go in 2021 when these charges came to light.