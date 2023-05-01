Free Covid-19 tests aren't guaranteed after May 11, but there's still time to stock up

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Crawford, Vernon, Houston and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Crawford and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and it will continue to slowly fall this week. It will likely fall below flood stage at Lake City MN early Wednesday morning, Minnesota City and Lansing on Thursday, and La Crescent on Saturday. All other rivers will fall into either minor or moderate stage by the end of this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 315 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.5 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.4 feet on 04/14/2011. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&