Good Samaritan's actions made the difference

La Crescent, MN - (WXOW) - Quick action from a good Samaritan helped save a home from fire last week in La Crescent. Local police thanked Ben Wilde and his daughter Hadley on Friday for their assistance to the community.
"He immediately got on the phone and called us and let us know what was happening," said Investigator Kaylee Inglett of the La Crescent police department. "You could hear him shouting and asking to see if anyone was home."
Wilde was on a bike ride with his daughter when he suddenly smelled smoke, but something seemed off.
"I smelled something a little funny and thought it was somone cooking out," Wilde said. "But then it didn't smell like barbeque."
Wilde said he then spotted smoke coming out of the garage vent from a home on Hill street. That was when he went into action mode, calling emergency services and trying to make sure no one was inside.
"He even assisted with putting a fire extinguisher on the fire," said Inglett.
La Crescent police presented Wilde with a certificate of citizen recognition as well as a special coin. His daughter Hadley also received a small gift as a token of thanks.
"Community involvement is a big deal, it's just what goes along with being part of a community,'" said Wilde.