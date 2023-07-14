Good Samaritan's actions made the difference

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air Quality
Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia
will move south across Minnesota following a cold front on Friday.
The sinking air associated with the cold front will push smoke
elevated in the atmosphere down to the surface. This will result in
poor air quality. Air quality will gradually improve on Saturday
with gradual clearing across Minnesota from north to south. This
alert may need to be locally extended depending on how fast the
smoke dissipates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
Keep windows closed to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air;
Quality Advisory for Particulates...in effect until noon CDT Sunday.;

The Advisory will be in effect for all counties in Wisconsin;
including Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse,;
Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.;

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy;
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure...Members of;
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public;
is not likely to be affected.;

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality;
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Good Samaritan's actions made the difference

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crescent, MN - (WXOW) - Quick action from a good Samaritan helped save a home from fire last week in La Crescent. Local police thanked Ben Wilde and his daughter Hadley on Friday for their assistance to the community.

sam one

Ben WIlde and his daughter Hadley received a thanks as well as special recognition from La Crescent Police and Fire.

"He immediately got on the phone and called us and let us know what was happening," said Investigator Kaylee Inglett of the La Crescent police department. "You could hear him shouting and asking to see if anyone was home."

sam two

The garage fire was caught early and contained thanks to the quick action of a good Samaritan. 

Wilde was on a bike ride with his daughter when he suddenly smelled smoke, but something seemed off.

"I smelled something a little funny and thought it was somone cooking out," Wilde said. "But then it didn't smell like barbeque."

Wilde said he then spotted smoke coming out of the garage vent from a home on Hill street. That was when he went into action mode, calling emergency services and trying to make sure no one was inside.

"He even assisted with putting a fire extinguisher on the fire," said Inglett.

La Crescent police presented Wilde with a certificate of citizen recognition as well as a special coin. His daughter Hadley also received a small gift as a token of thanks. 

"Community involvement is a big deal, it's just what goes along with being part of a community,'" said Wilde. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you