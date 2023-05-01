Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter, dead at 84

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian singer-songwriter, dead at 84

  • 0

Gordon Lightfoot, the Canadian singer-songwriter whose enduring folk hits included "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "Sundown," died Monday, his spokesperson told CNN. He was 84.

Lightfoot died of natural causes at 7:30 p.m. at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, spokesperson Victoria Lord said.

His death comes less than a month after he canceled his 2023 US and Canada concert schedule on April 11. That cancellation was due to "health related issues" according to a Facebook post.

Lightfoot found success on the US pop charts in 1970 with the song "If You Could Read My Mind." That track also earned the artist his second of four Grammy nominations, that one for best male pop vocal performance.

His 1976 ballad about the sinking of a Great Lakes cargo ship, "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," reached No. 2 on the Billboard charts. Other hits included "Carefree Highway."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described the folk icon as "one of our greatest singer-songwriters" in a tweet Monday night expressing his condolences.

"Gordon Lightfoot captured our country's spirit in his music -- and in doing so, he helped shape Canada's soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever," Trudeau wrote.

Inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1986, Lightfoot garnered 13 prestigious JUNO awards -- out of a total 29 nominations -- presented by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

He was also bestowed one of his country's highest civilian honors, the Companion of the Order of Canada, in 2003.

Born in Orillia, Ontario, in 1938, Lightfoot has credited Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan as among his greatest influences.

Lightfoot's songs have been covered by numerous legendary artists, including Dylan, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Neil Young, Barbra Streisand and Eric Clapton, according to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

His life and legacy were examined in a 2020 documentary, "Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind."

"I was disturbed by the fact that hardly anybody had a bad word to say about me," Lightfoot said of the documentary.

Though widely lauded as an icon, Lightfoot told The Globe and Mail in 2008 that he didn't feel entirely comfortable with the label.

"Sometimes I wonder why I'm being called an icon, because I really don't think of myself that way. I'm a professional musician and I work with very professional people. It's how we get through life," he told the publication.

The-CNN-Wire

