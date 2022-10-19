Here's a list of area Trick-or-Treat times

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Halloween is fast approaching.
There are plenty of opportunities for trick-or-treating around the area.
To help you with your planning, here's a list of Trick-or-Treat dates and times for cities, towns, and villages in the area.
If you don't see your town or city on here, know that we'll be updating this list as we get more dates and times as October 31 gets closer. If you know the times for trick-or-treating where you live and don't see it on here, please share at aedesk@wxow.com.
TRICK OR TREAT TIMES AND LOCATIONS:
OCTOBER 29
Downtown La Crosse: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Prairie du Chien: 1-3 p.m. Downtown businesses
Black River Falls: 3-5 p.m. Downtown businesses
OCTOBER 31
La Crosse: 4-8 p.m.
Holmen: 4-8 p.m.
Tomah: 5-8 p.m.
Tomah: 4:30-6:30-Halloween Party at Recreation Park. Games, prizes, and costume judging at 5:15 p.m.
Viroqua: 3-5 p.m. downtown businesses
West Salem: 3-5 p.m. downtown businesses and Village Park
West Salem: 4-8 p.m.
Sparta: 4-7 p.m.
Westby: 3-5 p.m. - Businesses, 5-8 p.m. - Residential
Black River Falls: 5-7 p.m.
Arcadia: 5-7 p.m.
Stoddard: Stoddard Lions have hot dogs at the Legion from 6-8 and a costume contest per the village's Facebook page.