 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse,
Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and southerly
transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality index is
expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Holiday weekend anticipates big boat traffic

  • Updated
  • 0

Local waterways may experience a big surge in water traffic over the holiday weekend. Memorial Day weekend is when recreational boats and jet skis may be on the water for the first time this season. According to the local DNR, the Mississippi River is still running high and fast, which includes the back channels. Keeping safe means staying alert to conditions. That includes what's underwater.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Local waterways may experience a big surge in water traffic over the holiday weekend. Memorial Day weekend is when recreational boats and jet skis may be on the water for the first time this season. According to the local DNR, the Mississippi River is still running high and fast, which includes the back channels. Keeping safe means staying alert to conditions. That includes what's underwater.

boat safety

Lots of recreations boats are expected to be on the river. Basic rules and paying attention to conditions is key to a safe boat experience.

"There's still debris in the water," said Conservation Warden Hans Walleser. "We've got trees in places where we haven't had trees, sandbars in places we haven't had sandbars... the river has changes since last year so take your time, be patient and watch for things on the river."

Walleser also said basic rules include following speed limits and watching for areas marked with buoys. 

The biggest and most basic rule is wearing a life jacket. Every person in a boat needs to be wearing their life jacket. The jackets should also fit properly. For more information on local Pool 8 boating regulations, click here.

"

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you