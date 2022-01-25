Holmen gets the overtime win over Onalaska

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Frigid air temperatures falling to 15 below to 25 below zero and slowly increasing southerly winds early Wednesday will result in dangerous wind chills as low as 40 below zero overnight into Wednesday morning across portions of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Where winds remain lighter across western and central Wisconsin, wind chills will fall to 20 below to 35 below zero. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&