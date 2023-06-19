Hotter weather

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 11 PM
TONIGHT...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11 PM
CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland, and Vernon.
Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. The best
chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across
south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in the advisory area, the
sensitive groups described above should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov