Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • 0
How to watch the coronation of King Charles III in the US

How to watch the coronation of King Charles III in the US. TV cameras are pictured already stationed outside Westminster Abbey.

 Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty Images

Royal fans from all over the world are already gathering on the streets of London, decked out in flags, crowns and homemade regalia. The United Kingdom's capital city will be packed on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands are expected to celebrate King Charles III's coronation, lining the route of the procession as he makes his way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back again.

But what about for those who haven't made the trip across the pond?

Not to worry, because CNN will be covering everything, and you won't miss a single moment, although you might have to set an early alarm.

CNN's special coverage will air from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. London time (5 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET) on May 6, with the ceremony itself set to begin at 11 a.m. (6 a.m. ET). The coverage will also stream free of charge on the CNN homepage.

After the ceremony, the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, which has been used in every coronation since 1831, accompanied by a grand procession and display of British pageantry.

They will then make an appearance on the palace balcony alongside members of the royal family and watch a flypast of 60 aircraft, scheduled to last six minutes.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

