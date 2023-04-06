Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with 15+ pounds of meth gets prison time

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine is sentenced in federal court on Thursday.

Jimmy Castillo, 24, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on February 19, 2022 at an Onalaska hotel by police who had developed information on the drug delivery during an investigation.

When he was taken into custody, he had a backpack containing 15.5 pounds of meth worth $250,000. It was the largest amount of meth seized by La Crosse Police and the La Crosse County Sheriff's in one incident in their histories.

According to the criminal complaint, Castillo told the arresting officers that "they" gave him the backpack in Kansas and told him to bring it to Onalaska, but couldn't say who "they" were. He couldn't say who he was meeting at the motel other than to say it was a woman.

Castillo was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Judge William Conley gave Castillo four years in prison. He noted that a mitigating factor in Castillo's sentence was that he had no prior criminal history. He did remark that Castillo admitted to transporting drugs two times before his arrest.