...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with 15+ pounds of meth gets prison time

  • Updated
MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - A Kansas man arrested in Onalaska with more than 15 pounds of methamphetamine is sentenced in federal court on Thursday. 

Jimmy Castillo, 24, of Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on February 19, 2022 at an Onalaska hotel by police who had developed information on the drug delivery during an investigation. 

When he was taken into custody, he had a backpack containing 15.5 pounds of meth worth $250,000. It was the largest amount of meth seized by La Crosse Police and the La Crosse County Sheriff's in one incident in their histories.

According to the criminal complaint, Castillo told the arresting officers that "they" gave him the backpack in Kansas and told him to bring it to Onalaska, but couldn't say who "they" were. He couldn't say who he was meeting at the motel other than to say it was a woman. 

Castillo was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022.  

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

Judge William Conley gave Castillo four years in prison. He noted that a mitigating factor in Castillo's sentence was that he had no prior criminal history. He did remark that Castillo admitted to transporting drugs two times before his arrest. 

