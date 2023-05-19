La Crosse County Hires Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Consultant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Board has hired Chanin Kelly-Rae to conduct a community needs assessment, aimed at gathering Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) based data to assist in the creation of a 5-year strategic plan for the county.
Kelly-Rae is the President and Founder of Chanin Kelly-Rae Consulting, based out of Seattle. While in Wisconsin, through numbers and stories, she has been assembling a comprehensive data report. Her goal with this report is to give all community members a voice in the conversation.
"These are things that transcend race, that transcend nationality, and culture, and gender-identity," said Kelly-Rae. "These are things that are human issues. And so, I wanna make sure we do our due diligence, both my team and the county staff and the County Board, to really create space and listen to members of the community."
By conducting this assessment, La Crosse County aims to identify areas of strength, as well as areas where improvement is needed, and to develop a targeted strategy for advancing DEI within both the community and organization.
The next steps in the data collection process include a community survey, which will be sent to La Crosse residents in July. This process will involve various focus groups, interviews with community stakeholders, and a review of publicly available data and reports. The data collected from this phase will be analyzed to identify patterns, trends, and areas of strengths and weaknesses related to the County's DEO efforts.
When community members receive their survey, Kelly-Rae is urging all recipients to participate. By doing so, Kelly-Rae and the La Crosse County Board hope to better meet the diverse needs of the community in its decision-making process.