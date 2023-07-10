 Skip to main content
Lethal fentanyl the bulk of latest La Crosse drug bust

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - La Crosse police arrested three men last week, in the process getting 43.2 grams of fentanyl off the street. Police said the drug was purposely dyed pink for branding, being able to know it was their product.

The fentanyl in this case, just over 42 grams, was colored pink for branding purposes. 

"Forty-two grams is just a huge number to get off the street," said Beth Lubinski, La Crosse County Medical Examiner. "I mean, you're looking at an average we have about 10 milligrams in those who have overdosed."

The math on 42 plus grams means the recent bust could be enough for 4,200 individuals to overdose.

Lubinski also noted that the fentanyl isn't in a controlled environment like a laboratory. Anyone coming into contact with fentanyl if it's on a table or surface in any room, touching or breathing it in, would be at risk for overdose.

Last week an incident involving fentanyl exposure happened at the Jackson County Sheriff's office. Several officers were directly exposed, all having to be medically cleared at a local hospital.

