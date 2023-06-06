 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates...in effect until 6 PM CDT this
evening.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues to
impact particulate concentrations at the surface across parts of
Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to reach levels
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS. People with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at https://airquality.wi.gov

Little chance of rain

Sunshine dominates… 

Early summer weather has settled into the Coulee Region. The warmer temperatures will bring in a chance of showers and t-storms. 

T-showers possible… 

Showers and t-storms are possible early in the weekend. 

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the southwestern parts of the United States through the first week of June.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

 Have a great evening! 

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

