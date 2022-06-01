Gundersen Health System, Bellin Health in merger talks

This is a developing story. We'll have additional coverage here on WXOW.com and on Live at Five and the 6 pm Report.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System and Green Bay-based Bellin Health are in merger talks.
Both medical facilities just released some details of the discussions regarding the combining of operations Wednesday afternoon.
The video below was part of the news release outlining the merger talks.
In a statement from both health systems, it said they are "deep into discussions of a planned merger, with final agreement expected to be complete in the coming weeks, followed by required regulatory review."
Bellin Health serves medical needs in northeastern Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. A merger between the two systems would bring together approximately 14,000 employees, 11 hospitals, and more than 100 local clinics in Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa, and Michigan.
"Our health systems have been successfully fulfilling our missions, but we know that we will thrive and best serve our patients and communities by finding partners with shared missions and strategic visions," said Scott Rathgaber, MD, CEO of Gundersen Health System. "We are proud and fortunate to have found such a partner in Bellin Health."
The statement said that patient care and services would remain the same as merger talks continue. Both expect that once approved, the merger would provide opportunities for improved access to more resources and healthcare services including virtual healthcare.
"As health systems, our missions, visions, and values complement each other, and the people and communities we serve are at the core of the care and service we provide," said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske. "Joining together would allow us to maintain and enhance the top-quality care to which our patients and communities are accustomed-and ensure that care endures for another 100 years and beyond."
Leadership of the two systems would see headquarters remain in both La Crosse and Green Bay. The statement said the CEO and board chair would be in different regions to ensure equal representation and decision-making. Dr. Rathgaber would serve as System CEO. John Dykema, who is the current Chair of the Bellin Health Board of Directors, would be chair of the new board. Chris Woleske would move to System Executive Vice President and Regional President of the Northern Counties.
This is not the first time Gundersen has entered merger talks. In early 2019, they had discussions on a possible merger with the Marshfield Clinic. In December, 2019, both sides announced they decided to remain separate.