Madeline Kingsbury's ex-boyfriend arrested and jailed in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Adam Fravel, the father of Madeline Kingsbury's two children, has been arrested on suspicion of second degree murder.

The 29-year-old is listed on the Winona County Detention Center's website as being taken into custody at 7:12 Wednesday evening. The listing notes he’s being held ahead of an initial court appearance facing a second degree murder charge.

Winona Police posting on Facebook at 9:13 Wednesday night:

News 19 reached out to authorities to try to confirm whether this is related to the disappearance of Kingsbury, who went missing on March 31 but have yet to hear back. Again, the arrest does not confirm the fate of Kingsbury herself.

A news conference with Winona Police is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday in the Winona City Council Chambers to share more details. WXOW will carry the news conference live on WXOW.com/live.

Kingsbury was last seen the morning of March 31 in Winona. Chief Tom Williams said at an April 5 news conference that Kingsbury and Fravel dropped off the couple's children at daycare shortly after 8 a.m. that morning. Kingsbury returned to her home around 8:15 a.m. She failed to show up for work later that morning.

At the April news conference, he called Kingsbury's disappearance involuntary and suspicious.

Previously, Fravel issued a statement through his attorney saying he had cooperated with law enforcement and “did not have anything to do with Maddi’s disappearance.”

On Thursday morning, our affiliate KIMT reached out to Fravel's attorney Zach Bauer who said, "At this time we do not have a comment."

Stay with News 19 for further updates throughout the day as new details are made available. We'll have updates on MidDay, and Live at Five. We'll also have more information here on WXOW.com.