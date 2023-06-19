THAO TRIAL: Closing arguments underway

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Closing arguments began Monday morning in the homicide trial of Nya Thao, accused of fatally shooting three people in 2021 near West Salem.

Before the closings from prosecutors and the defense, Judge Elliott Levine provided jurors with their instructions on how to deliberate the charges against Thao and how to determine whether he's guilty or not.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke framed his closing by re-telling the story of witness Bridget Schlict, who was present at the rock quarry where Nemo Yang, Peng Lor, and Trevor Maloney were shot the morning of July 23, 2021.

He also went over the timeline of events that led up to the shooting. He stressed that Schlicht was a reliable witness who, despite threats to her, went to authorities to tell what happened.

Gruenke also mentioned the testimony of Khamthaneth Rattanasack, who is also charged in the homicides. Calling him not truthful and "not a good person", Gruenke said that Rattanasack was also at the quarry and told jurors that Thao shot the three men. Gurenke spoke of the immunity deal given to Rattanasack so he'd testify at Thao's trial.

This is a developing story that, as new information is available, will be updated.