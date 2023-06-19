 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH LIVE:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN UNTIL 11 PM
TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until 11 PM
CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Crawford, Grant, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe,
Richland, and Vernon.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires, enhanced
production of surface ozone will cause the air quality index to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level. The best
chance to reach the UNHEALTHY air quality index will occur across
south central and southeast Wisconsin. In these areas, people with
lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should avoid
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while everyone should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion. Elsewhere in the advisory area, the
sensitive groups described above should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

THAO TRIAL: Jury deliberations begin

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke gives his closing arguments in the homicide trial of Nya Thao

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The jury is now deliberating the fate of Nya Thao, accused of killing three people near West Salem in 2021. 

The day began with closing arguments and a rebuttal from the prosecutors and defense.  

Before the closings from prosecutors and the defense, Judge Elliott Levine provided jurors with their instructions on how to deliberate the charges against Thao and how to determine whether he's guilty or not. 

Thao Trial-Levine.jpg

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke framed his closing by re-telling the story of witness Bridget Schlict, who was present at the rock quarry where Nemo Yang, Pen Lor, and Trevor Maloney were shot the morning of July 23, 2021.

He also went over the timeline of events that led up to the shooting. He stressed that Schlicht was a reliable witness who, despite threats to her, went to authorities to tell what happened. 

Gruenke also mentioned the testimony of Khamthaneth Rattanasack, who is also charged in the homicides. Calling him not truthful and "not a good person", Gruenke said that Rattanasack was also at the quarry and told jurors that Thao shot the three men. Gurenke spoke of the immunity deal given to Rattanasack so he'd testify at Thao's trial. 

Nya Thao's attorney, Corey Mehlos, argues that someone else killed three people in 2021 and lays out why

One of Thao's attorneys, Corey Mehlos, gave closing arguments for the defense. 

He began by questioning the credibility of Schlicht. He used video of her at the hotel a few hours before the shooting. She'd already seen a gun flashed at the victims, but, he said, she didn't display any stress or wasn't upset when talking to clerks at the hotel. 

During the trial, Schlicht testified of her fear and being threatened that night.

After a lunch break, Mehlos came back at jurors laying the blame for the shootings on Rattanasack, calling him at one point an "evil psychopath." He pointed out that testimony from both Schlicht and Rattanasack that he himself had the gun that night and questioned the credibility on how Thao got the gun and why he shot the three men instead of Rattanasack.

He said later that prosecutors presented "witnesses that are hiding the truth" when it came to what happened that night. 

After he concluded, Judge Elliott Levine read instructions to the jury, picked two alternates, then released the jury to begin their deliberations. 

This is a developing story that, as new information is available, will be updated. 

Tags

Recommended for you