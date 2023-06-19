THAO TRIAL: Jury deliberations begin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The jury is now deliberating the fate of Nya Thao, accused of killing three people near West Salem in 2021.

The day began with closing arguments and a rebuttal from the prosecutors and defense.

Before the closings from prosecutors and the defense, Judge Elliott Levine provided jurors with their instructions on how to deliberate the charges against Thao and how to determine whether he's guilty or not.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke framed his closing by re-telling the story of witness Bridget Schlict, who was present at the rock quarry where Nemo Yang, Pen Lor, and Trevor Maloney were shot the morning of July 23, 2021.

He also went over the timeline of events that led up to the shooting. He stressed that Schlicht was a reliable witness who, despite threats to her, went to authorities to tell what happened.

Gruenke also mentioned the testimony of Khamthaneth Rattanasack, who is also charged in the homicides. Calling him not truthful and "not a good person", Gruenke said that Rattanasack was also at the quarry and told jurors that Thao shot the three men. Gurenke spoke of the immunity deal given to Rattanasack so he'd testify at Thao's trial.

One of Thao's attorneys, Corey Mehlos, gave closing arguments for the defense.

He began by questioning the credibility of Schlicht. He used video of her at the hotel a few hours before the shooting. She'd already seen a gun flashed at the victims, but, he said, she didn't display any stress or wasn't upset when talking to clerks at the hotel.

During the trial, Schlicht testified of her fear and being threatened that night.

After a lunch break, Mehlos came back at jurors laying the blame for the shootings on Rattanasack, calling him at one point an "evil psychopath." He pointed out that testimony from both Schlicht and Rattanasack that he himself had the gun that night and questioned the credibility on how Thao got the gun and why he shot the three men instead of Rattanasack.

He said later that prosecutors presented "witnesses that are hiding the truth" when it came to what happened that night.

After he concluded, Judge Elliott Levine read instructions to the jury, picked two alternates, then released the jury to begin their deliberations.

This is a developing story that, as new information is available, will be updated.