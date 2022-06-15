 Skip to main content
Tornado hits Tomah area, damage reported

  • Updated
6-15-22_TORNADOES.jpg

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The National Weather Service said that a tornado did touchdown in the Tomah area Wednesday afternoon. 

It was one of several reports of tornadoes that happened late in the afternoon as a band of strong storms moved through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. 

The tornado that affected the Tomah area developed east of the city around 4 p.m. 

Early damage reports include at least one semi tipped over by the high winds.   

Other reports include trees down that blocked the the intersection of County A and State Highway 131 near Wilton.   

There is a report from law enforcement that the tornado did cause damage to the hospital and grounds in Mauston. 

WXOW has a crew headed to the area. We will provide updates as they become available. 

