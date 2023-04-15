WATCH 1 p.m.: Funeral for officers killed in the line of duty

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL
FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning and continue rising to 15.1 feet
Saturday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/12/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Band of Moderate to Heavy Snow Expected Sunday Evening to
Monday Morning...

.A complex storm system impacts the region Sunday into Monday
morning with rain changing to snow during the day Sunday.
Snowfall amounts during the day on Sunday will be tempered due to
melting. However, as the sun sets and temperatures drop Sunday
night, the risk for accumulating snow will quickly increase.

The heaviest snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning is
expected to fall in a relatively narrow band, making predicting
exact snow amounts at a given location challenging. However, there
is increasing confidence that this band could impact far
southeast Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin along and north of
the Interstate 90 corridor. Snowfall rates in the band may exceed
an inch per hour with total snow amounts of 4 to 7 inches--
locally higher in some locales--by the time the storm ends Monday
morning. Winds gusting to 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities and worsen travel impacts. Travelers should be
prepared for impacts for the Monday morning commute.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches with locally higher amounts possible. Northwest winds
could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

WATCH 1 p.m.: Funeral for officers killed in the line of duty

  • 0
Officers killed in Barron Co.

Hundreds of family, friends, and members of law enforcement come to Cameron today to pay their final respects to two fallen officers.

CAMERON, Wis. (WXOW/WQOW) - Hundreds of family, friends, and members of law enforcement come to Cameron today to pay their final respects to two fallen officers. 

At Cameron High School, services are taking place for Cameron police officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek police officer Emily Breidenbach. They were fatally shot during a traffic stop on April 8.

One week later, the community comes to say goodbye to Officer Scheel and Officer Breidenbach.

WXOW and WXOW.com are carrying the funeral services from the school on-air and online. You can watch in the video player above.  

We'll also have additional coverage on WXOW.com and on our evening newscasts.

