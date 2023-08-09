Watch: Day 3 of hearing for teen suspect in Lily Peters homicide

Note: Watch live coverage of the hearing in the video player above.
CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Tuesday was day two of the week-long hearing for C.P.-B., the teen accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls last April.
The reverse waiver hearing aims to determine whether C.P.-B. will be tried as an adult or a juvenile.
During Tuesday's proceedings, the court heard from several witnesses called by the defense. Michael Caldwell, a licensed psychologist who recently retired from the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison said in his opinion, 15-year-old C.P.-B. presents with moderate autism, which he says diminishes his capacity to understand the harm he caused the victim.
When questioned by the Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell, Caldwell said he could not give any assurance that the boy wouldn't commit a similar act in the future, and said that the crime had elements of being pre-planned.
"You're saying he would have a deficit as well so he wouldn't understand the wrongfulness of this act?" said Newell.
"No, I don't think I said anything about wrongfulness, but I think there would be some diminished capacity to recognize consequences and then anticipate her response to whatever he did," Cadwell said.
When asked by the defense, Caldwell said he believed C.P.-B. would be better served in the juvenile system, and that he would "lose ground" in the adult system because it is less focused on rehabilitation.