Jury finds Darrell Brooks guilty on all 76 counts of driving into crowd watching Waukesha Christmas parade

UPDATE: (WXOW) - The jury found Brooks guilty on all 76 counts against him.
---------------
UPDATE: (WXOW) - The jury has found Darrell Brooks guilty of all six counts of 1st Degree Intentional homicide after he drove into a crowd watching and participating in a Christmas parade in Waukesha last November.
Brooks faces 76 charges. The verdicts for all the charges continue to be read in court.
This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.
-------------------
WAUKESHA (WKOW) — The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of the man accused of driving into a crowd watching a Christmas parade last November.
Darrell Brooks is accused of killing six and injuring dozens more. He is facing 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Jury deliberations began on Tuesday. They deliberated for around two hours Tuesday evening, then continued deliberations Wednesday morning. According to 27 News' ABC affiliate WISN, the verdict was reached by 9:43 a.m.
The court will resume at 10:45 a.m. to read the verdict.