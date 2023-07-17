Local state legislators guests at The Forum

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce took a closer look at the recently passed Wisconsin budget, with special guest speakers State Senator Brad Pfaff and State Representative Loren Oldenburg.
It was part of their monthly Forum, looking at key issues as well as asking both legislators questions.
One key issue, the budget's pass on funding for the University of Wisconsin La Crosse second phase of it's science building construction.
"By investing in Prairie Springs 2, you are investing in health care education," said Pfaff. "By doing that, there'll be more graduates, more staying on to raise a family in the area and work within our healthcare industry. It's a no brainer."
Oldenburg also noting it was something that should happen, the sooner the better.
"It's a complicated situation, I go back to 2018 when I think the budget at that time was like $134 million, then it went to $160 and now it's $180...it keeps going up."