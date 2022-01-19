Mayor Reynolds talks housing, transparency in "Fireside Chat"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said he wants the city to work toward housing solutions and greater transparency in 2022.
As part of that push, the mayor touched on some of the pros and cons from the past year in what was called a "Fireside Chat" Tuesday evening with the League of Women Voters.
The mayor noted the positives—a number of housing projects underway amounting to what he said was about a 7% boost to the city's housing supply. Reynolds also talked about what Couleecap called a significant increase in the city’s unsheltered population.
"I believe we have a responsibility to serve those who are the most vulnerable in our society,” said Reynolds. “I don't think we can identify any individuals who are any more vulnerable than those who lack homes and lack appropriate shelter."
Reynolds said the city's work to take the lead on homelessness will continue into this next year noting the hiring of a Homeless Coordinator in late November. And, in an effort to boost transparency, the city has created a Communication Specialist position, something the mayor said La Crosse was lacking when looking at similar size cities.
"I've been one of the critics of the city of La Crosse, city government about the lack of transparency, lack of communication and difficulty accessing just basic information on our website or wherever it is, so hopefully this communication specialist will be able to make some significant changes," said Reynolds.
One of those improvements Reynolds said he hopes to see from this position includes greater coordination among the city departments.