Media organizations sue for Capitol Hill surveillance tapes that McCarthy gave to Fox News

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue zones. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Allamakee and Grant Counties. .Warm temperatures will melt snowpack across northern and western Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. This will result in increase river flows along the Mississippi River. A River Flood Watch has been issued for Lake City, Winona, La Crosse, and McGregor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...From late Sunday night until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, Water goes over the road in the 600 block of Shore Acres Road. Many La Crosse River Marsh trails are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&