...Forecast flooding changed to Moderate severity and increased in
duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

.Heavy rain this past Friday and a melting snowpack led to rises on
the Black and Yellow Rivers. While the rivers may briefly fall below
flood stage at Necedah and Black River Falls, additional rain and
melting snow is expected to bring these rivers above flood stage
tonight into Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is near its crest now and will then fall
slowly through the week.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 03/16/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Minnesota's first flood warning of the year issued in Northfield

    NORTHFIELD, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Melting snow is feeding the Cannon River in Northfield, and triggering the first flood warning of the year in Minnesota.

Northfield is already seeing some standing water, and the Cannon River – which runs right through downtown – is expected to crest sometime Wednesday afternoon.

"Seeing a huge log sitting in it is a little unusual," said Andy Sibenaller, as he checked out the raging river after work.

Sibenaller and Amy Gerdesmeier received the flood warning and came to see the river for themselves.

"The last snowstorm we had melted so fast, I was like 'woah,' and then I drove past it the other day and it was crazy, it was so high," Gerdesmeier said.

According to the latest update from the National Weather Service Monday afternoon, the Cannon River at Northfield is expected to crest something Wednesday afternoon at minor flood stage.

Water had already started to flood the soccer field at Carleton College Monday, as well as parts of East River Trail.

"The river walk is kind of a spillway to our backdoor, and so we're the first place flooded in Rice County every year," said property owner David Hvistendahl.

Since a devastating flood in 2010, Hvistendahl has made big changes to his riverfront properties, including Froggy Bottoms River Pub & Lily PADio.

"We had to reinvest in the building, figure out how to make it more river resistant," he said.

Hvistendahl says he moved his AC unit, raised electrical wires and installed flood panels. He's hopeful this year the water won't reach his patio.

"As always, we feel apprehensive because it can turn on just one good rain storm," he said.

Northfield isn't alone. The National Weather Service says river cities south of St. Paul could be in a flood of trouble soon.

"We'll see kind of like a steady rise in the river levels going into next week, to where we could start seeing some spring peaks by late next week," said NWS hydrologist Craig Schmidt.

