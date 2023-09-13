Mitt Romney announces he won’t seek reelection

(CNN) — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection.
In a statement, Romney said, “While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
