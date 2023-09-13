 Skip to main content
Mitt Romney announces he won’t seek reelection

Mitt Romney announces he won’t seek reelection

Sen. Mitt Romney leaves the Senate floor at the Capitol on November 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. Romney announced on September 13 that he will not seek reelection.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection.

In a statement, Romney said, “While I’m not running for re-election, I’m not retiring from the fight. I’ll be your United States Senator until January 2025. I will keep working on these and other issues and I will advance our state’s numerous priorities.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

