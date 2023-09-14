1-on-1 with Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise ahead of Saturday visit

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend you'll have a chance to chat with an astronaut who flew farther into space than any other human as part of "The Successful Failure" that was Apollo 13.
Fred Haise will virtually join Logan Jaeren at the Deke Slayton Museum in Sparta on Saturday evening for an event called "Sharing Space With Deke".
Haise will share insights into his storied career from a test pilot to his involvement developing the Space Shuttle and International Space Station, and of course, the iconic Apollo mission that never made it to the moon, but returned safely to earth.
In an exclusive interview, Haise tells News 19 he almost missed out entirely on spaceflight because of a risky test flight of a plane involved in three previous fatal crashes.
"I have a video...that shows this tail of this aircraft the horizontal stabilizer flapping like a bird flapping its wings," Haise said. "Fortunately, the tail did not come off. That flight was the day after Deke had called me to say I had been accepted to join the astronaut corps, and I should plan to move down to Houston. So, I could have had a record of being an astronaut for one day."
Brushes with disaster seem to be a hallmark of Haise's career. None were more famous than the problem he and two other astronauts encountered en route to the moon as part of Apollo 13, but he said he also suffered critical burns to more than 50% of his body in a test flight crash after that.
Despite all of it, Haise said he considers himself blessed.
"I just managed to be at the right time really because I was at the tail end of what you'd call the golden age of aircraft tests, and then I was in the midst of the golden age of the space program."
The event on Saturday includes a time for Q&A where you too will have a chance to ask Haise a question. Tickets are $10 dollars with money going to support the museum.