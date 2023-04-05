10 million Americans are under tornado watches as a rash of storms that killed 5 people in Missouri threatens more states

A destructive storm system that has spawned at least 11 tornado reports and killed five people in Missouri now threatens millions more from Arkansas to Michigan.
At least five people were killed when a possible tornado struck Bollinger County, Missouri, Sheriff Casey Graham said Wednesday.
The exact number of casualties is not clear because reports are still coming in, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told CNN.
"This is an active search and rescue event," he said.
Across the central US, about 10 million people are under tornado watches Wednesday -- including some in states ravaged by last week's tornadoes and storms that left 32 people dead.
A new tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee until 4 p.m. CDT Wednesday, the center said.
Another tornado watch is in effect for parts of northern Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio until 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center said.
That alert includes the cities of Detroit and Grand Rapids, Michigan, as well as South Bend and Fort Wayne, Indiana.
And another tornado watch covers millions of people farther south, including Indianapolis; Louisville, Kentucky; and Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio.
The current storm system is trekking east across the central US after battering parts of Missouri, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.
At least nine tornadoes were reported Tuesday, including two in Iowa and seven in Illinois -- where several buildings were damaged in the town of Colona and multiple semi-trucks were toppled over along the I-88.
Softball-sized hail 'sounded like bricks hitting the roof'
The most notable impact has been large, baseball-sized hail. More than 170 hail reports emerged from Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Michigan on Tuesday.
Davenport, Iowa, was pummeled with 4-inch hail -- larger than a softball.
"Worst hail I've ever heard in Davenport. Sounded like bricks hitting the roof," Davenport resident Paul Schmidt wrote on Facebook.
Farther east in Oswego, Illinois, baseball-sized hail plummeted from the sky.
Blizzard conditions engulf parts of the Northern Plains
Even as twisters threaten the Midwest and South, winter storms are expected to plague the Northern Plains. The region is expected to be hit by a blizzard Wednesday, a day after "blizzard conditions" led to the shutdown of more than 100 miles of Interstate 90.
Widespread heavy snow totals are expected from the northern Rockies to the northern Plains.
"Some April snowfall records will be challenged in the Dakotas and northwest Minnesota, and the highest totals may locally exceed two feet," the National Weather Service said.
Heavy snow and strong winds will also combine to create widespread blizzard conditions with near zero visibility, making travel dangerous to impossible.
"Cold temperatures will feel even colder due to the strong winds, and life-threatening wind chills below zero are forecast in the northern Plains," the National Weather Service said.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay off the roads, warning that conditions are too dangerous even for emergency crews.
"If you don't need to drive, stay off the roads. It's dangerous for you and emergency crews. If you're stranded, crews may not be able to reach you," the transportation department tweeted.
