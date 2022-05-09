10 year prison term for man convicted of sexually assaulting child

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is headed to prison for ten years for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Bruce Nelson, 40, was sentenced Monday afternoon by Judge Elliott Levine in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
He'd pleaded guilty to the repeated sexual assault charge in February.
According to the criminal complaint, Nelson initially met the child on Instagram, later communicating with her with a phone he purchased for her. Nelson was arrested with charges filed on August 2019. Those charges included the repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement and contributing to truancy.
As a result of one of the sexual assaults, the girl became pregnant.
Prior to sentencing, prosecutors asked for five years in prison. The maximum Nelson could have received is 40 years.
Nelson's attorney asked for probation, a request that Judge Levine said was completely inappropriate.
Besides the ten year sentence, once Nelson is out of prison, he'll be on extended supervision for six years. He must also register as sex offender for the rest of his life.