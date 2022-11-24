12th annual Onalaska and Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Hundreds of people made their way to the National Guard Armory for the annual Onalaska and Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday afternoon.
For 12 years, the Onalaska and Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner has been bringing friends and family together.
The free dinner has all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods, from turkey to mashed potatoes and gravy and pumpkin pie. Onalaska High School made alternative desserts for those who might not enjoy pie.
The two chefs behind the meal are Mary Cody and Sue Kelley. They prepared enough food for around 1,700 meals.
"It started out with many meetings, with the board that puts it together and then the ordering and it all comes into two locations," Cody said. "Then about three days ago you just start to begin to prep everything - making the stuffing. We probably put out 120 pans of food."
With the help of around 70 volunteers, the Thanksgiving event included dine-in, carry-out and delivery options.
"It's awesome I mean I haven't lived in a lot of different places but this is an incredible area for volunteer," Cody said. "The delivery people that take it to people's homes and the crew that is putting that together. It is amazing, it just really is."
Most importantly, the dinner is an event where the community can come together and share the holiday with each other.
"Well we do have some who--there is food insecurity," Onalaska and Holmen Community Thanksgiving Dinner co-founder Jean Lundy said. "There's other people that are home for the holidays that may be lonely and so we really want people to come out and start to enjoy living again."
The dinner is partly made possible through donations, which will go towards this year's and next year's dinner expended.
Donations can be made online at octd.org.